Lakurawa: CDs Deploys Special Operations Brigade to Sokoto, Kebbi

In order to ensure total elimination of the Lakurawa Sect in Sokoto and Kebbi States and in furtherance of ongoing operations on security, the Chief of De- fence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has deployed a Special Operations Brigade to both states.

The deployment is to consolidate successes achieved in the ongoing precursor operation under operation Forest Sanity III (Chase Lakurawa Out). Addressing the troops on Friday, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 2 Operation FASAN YAMMA, Brigadier General Ibikunle Ajose on behalf of the Theatre Commander Operation, FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Oluyinka Soyele, charged the troops to ensure total destruction of the Lakurawas sect. He enjoined them to abide by the rules of engagement and ensure the protection of lives and properties of law abiding citizens. He further stated that troops have been selected and trained for this mission; hence Nigerians are counting on their ability and professionalism to flush out the Lakurawas.

Prior to the deployment of the Brigade, troops of 8 Division under the auspices of Operation FANSAN YAMMA, had begun precursor and shaping operations into the forests and enclaves of Rumji Dutse East of Sarma, Tsauna and Bauni, Malgatawa, Gargao, Tsauna and Magara forest, Kaideji, Nakuru, Sama, Sanyinna, Kadidda, Kolo and Dancha Villages in Illela, Tangaza and Binji Local Government Areas. The operation had led to the destruction of about 22 camps, neutralization of several members of the sects, recovery of 4 x rifles and 409 x PKT 7.62mm NATO and 94 x 7.62mm special rounds ammunition.

