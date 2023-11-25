Lakowe Lakes Golf And Country Estate

This is an exotic and exclusive 308-hectare residential golf estate. It promotes modern lifestyle, with multiple uses, it is a natural enclave that exudes a fascinating and enchanting view. As an exclusive estate, its caters for three distinct categories, ranging from residential, hospitality and sports, all of sophisticated nature judging by the facilities located within the enclave. For residential, it boasts a blend of luxury apartments, cottages and duplexes, all stylishly fitted and furnished to taste while for sports, it offers 18-hole course that is described as top of the range course in the country.

Some of the activities to savour in this lush green and luxury personified estate include sport fishing, boating, cycling, swimming, bonfire, tennis, restaurant with bar and lounge, corporate meetings and conferences while destination wedding is a signature event at the estate.

National Theatre

It is an iconic national heritage located in the prime area of Lagos State, Surulere. It was built in 1976 and hosted the Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC), for Africa nations in 1977. Spanning an area of about 23,000 square meters and towering over 31 meter tall, the multipurpose structure was for years left in ruins until recently when the Bankers Committee took it over and it is currently ongoing reconstruction which no one certain when it would be completed.

Despite this, it still attracts a lot of attention and interest from the people who visit in their numbers to patronise its different facilities, with leisure and MICE rating high. It was designed and constructed by Bulgarian construction company, Techno Exporstroy. It boasts among other facilities a marquee, exhibition and banquet halls, and a fascinating theatre bowl.

Olumo Rock Tourist Centre

Located in the Abeokuta, Ogun State capital city, the centre is an enclave of massive rocks and outcrops, fascinating to behold. With rich and enduring history, it once served as home to the original settlers, who used it as a defence bulwark, during inter-tribal wars. It also has religious significance for the people hence the enclave has been preserved over the years. As part of making it attractive to tourists, Ogun State government years ago built an escalator and recreational centre for tourists to unwind and relax.

KAP Film Village and Resort

Built by Nigerian ace Nollywood actor, film director and producer, Kunel Afolayan, KAP Film Village and Resort, is home to a proper film village with the right locations and equipment for film productions of all sorts. This is complemented by a resort that offers decent and comfortable accommodation and services that crew members and the public can patronise. It is a revealing location that is built on Nigeria’s cultural heritage.

It offers a window to the unique cultural tourism of Nigeria. Located on a land spanning over 40 acres in the outskirts of Abeokuta, Ogun State, the film village is also home to rich fauna and flora, with some animals like ostriches, donkeys, camels, geese, horses, cows, rams, and sheep endemic to it.

Epe Resort and Spa

Owned by Moorhouse Properties, Epe Resort and Spa located in an exclusive and serene area of Epe, Lagos State, is an inviting hospitality home, boasting rich and unique offerings for its target audience that include business and leisure tourists as well as locals, seeking for a lovely alcove to savour the best of nature and hospitality. Nestled against a naturally inviting forested enclave and body of waters, this is one place that the weary soul would certainly find solace, refreshed and retreated from all the bursting of city life.

Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort

Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, located in Nwanibe, a rural community in the outskirts of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, is an enchanting and electrifying hospitality home to visit and explore. It natural bliss, with its blooming palm forested vegetation, is what first welcomes you to this resort that houses quite a number of amazing facilities. Top of the range is the 18-hole golf, which is regarded as one of the best playing golf turfs in Nigeria and West Africa. The lush greens of the world-class 18-hole golf course, creates the right atmosphere, for the most challenging, and memorable golfing experience.

Glover Memorial Hall

Founded in 1887, Glover Memorial Hall, is Nigeria’s oldest theatre. It is by its nature historic and iconic. The landmark hall located in Lagos Island, Lagos State, has recently undergone renewal and transformation by the Lagos State government in order to modernise it and make it more appealing to contemporary taste. Aside serving as a notable event centre, it is also home for entertainment and theatrical performances.

Home for art and exhibitions and has a hall of fame of some sorts with the portraits of a number of Nigeria’s political figures. It is presently managed by Lufodo, a theatre and film producing company founded by Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva, in partnership with Ciuci Consulting, a leading consulting and operations management firm in Lagos.