Lake Greenfield Hotel And Towers Offers Luxurious Pleasures

Lake Greenfield Hotel and Towers is on the portfolio of Silk Road Hospitality, one of Nigeria’s independent hotel chains that has continued to make inroad in the hospitality market spreading its tentacles across the Nigerian hospitality market.

The hotel is located at the shores of Jabi Lake in Kado/Garimpa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. Boasting a serene and garden-like landscape, which adds colour to its rich ambiance and luxurious offerings as an enclave that ‘‘is tucked in a verdant corner of Abuja, with rooms offering lake, mountain and city views. A special venue for your business meeting, training session, boardroom, wedding or relax around our rooftop pool and grill area,’’ noted the hotel management.

The hotel, which is managed by Jorge Erazo, an experienced hotelier, with vast knowledge of Nigeria’s hospitality market, is described by the management as; ‘‘an exceptional destination that combines luxury, comfort, and convenience in the heart of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Nigeria.’’

Adding, ‘‘with a commitment to excellence in every detail, The Lake Greenfield Hotel is the premier destination for those seeking an elevated, personalised stay in Abuja.’’

Facilities/services

The luxury hotel boasts a range of well-apportioned facilities that afford guests comfort and luxury, with curated services that are delivered by professionally cultured personnel, who take the satisfaction and comfort of guests as an avocation, offering personalised services.

Rooms

It features103 smart luxury rooms and suites, offering guests modern elegance and unmatched comfort, creating the ideal retreat for both leisure and business travellers. Featuring stylishly fitted amenities in each of the rooms’ category for the benefits of guests.

The room categories are: Deluxe and Executive rooms, VIP, Premium and Presidential suites, boasting such common facilities as smartly and fittingly laid comfy and king size bed, smart flat screen TV, with multiple news and entertainment channels, ensuite bathroom that is fittingly furnished with different amenities and accessories, reading desk and chair, with settees as well.

The different rooms offer you a nice and beautiful view of the city.

Dining

The hotel’s all-day restaurant (Waves Restaurant), which is classy, with colourful and enticing artistic ambiance offers breakfast, lunch and dinner from the rich collection and blend of Nigerian, African and intercontinental dishes.

It also offers in-room dining for guests anytime of the day and night.

Wellness

The hotel boasts rich offerings in wellness, with its gym or fitness room fitted with modern range of wellness equipment that ensure balanced fitness and physical routines for guests to keep up with their daily life style.

It boasts an infinity swimming pool located on the rooftop, next to its Waves Restaurant. It is another vantage service point for guests to have a cool dip and savour the rich atmospheric ambiance, with an ample sit-out area to relax and enjoy the beautiful view of the city and lake Jabi.

Conference

The hotel is top notch when it comes to the promotion of MICE as it boasts among others a 300–seater auditorium, meeting rooms, board rooms, and office spaces among others.

As a name in conferencing, the hotel management noted; ‘‘our meeting rooms provide the perfect backdrop to brainstorm with colleagues, impress clients, or hold productive training sessions.

‘‘Lake Greenfield Hotel offer premium services so that your business meetings are a success. Equipped with a video conference system, large screen projector for our conference rooms and banquet halls are the perfect space for any event ranging from international conventions to small meetings.’’

Other facilities/services

Other facilities and services on display by the hotel include: high speed Wi-Fi both in the rooms and all the public areas, car park, valet and concierge, travel and tour advisories.