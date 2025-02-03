Lake Chad: UNFPA Seeks Collaboration To Check Maternal Mortality, GBV Issues

Share

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has called for collaborative efforts in advancing sexual and reproductive health and rights in West and Central Africa.

The representative of UNFPA regional Director for west and central Africa, Alian Akpadjbl, this during a press briefing on the sidelines of the 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum in Maiduguri recently, Borno State.

Akpadji outlined that key focus areas of UNFPA’s work, emphasizing the agency’s commitment to reducing maternal mortaliy.

He also highlighted efforts to expand access to quality maternal healthcare by strengthening antenatal, childbirth, and postnatal services, as well as supporting emergency obstetric and newborn care (EmONC) to address life-threatening pregnancy and delivery complications.

He further said UNFPA was training midwives, nurses, and healthcare workers to improve skilled birth attendance, particularly in underserved communities, while also advocating for universal health coverage (UHC) to ensure every woman has access to life-saving maternal health services.

