Lake Chad Govs Move To Tackle Insurgency, Poverty

Nigerian, Nigerien, Chadian, and Cameroonian governors are scheduled to meet in Maiduguri from January 27 to 30 to address the problems facing the Lake Chad Basin.

The 5th Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum hosted by the Yobe State Government will focus on the straegies to resolve the Boko Haram conflict, extreme poverty, climate change, and other challenges.

Yobe State Commissioner for Home Affairs Information and Culture Abdullahi Bego said: “By hosting this forum, Yobe State is demonstrating its commitment to fostering regional stability and collaboration.

“This event will provide a crucial platform for discussions aimed at restoring peace and rebuilding communities in the Lake Chad Basin.

“The outcomes of the forum are anticipated to lay the groundwork for a more hopeful and resilient future for all affected communities in the region.

“This initiative highlights the importance of collective efforts in addressing complex challenges and building sustainable solutions for the Lake Chad Basin’s long-term development and security.

