President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emphasized the need for a multifaceted approach to combat terrorism, insurgency, and other security threats in the Lake Chad Basin region.

President Tinubu, represented by his Vice, Kashim Shettima at the 5th Meeting of the Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Wednesday, highlighted the devastating impact of security challenges on the region over the past 15 years.

According to him, achieving lasting peace and prosperity requires responsible use of power to ensure the safety and well-being of the people.

President Tinubu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to working with regional leaders, security agencies, and international partners to develop comprehensive strategies aimed at restoring stability and economic growth.

The Lake Chad Basin, which includes Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, and Niger, has been plagued by Boko Haram insurgency, armed banditry, and cross-border terrorism, leading to displacement and economic setbacks.

The Lake Chad Basin Governors’ Forum was established to enhance cross-border cooperation and find sustainable solutions to the security and humanitarian crises affecting the region.

The forum focuses on Counterterrorism efforts to weaken armed groups, humanitarian response to support displaced communities and economic development initiatives to rebuild affected areas.

