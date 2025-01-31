Lake Chad Basin Region Summit: Kinetic Action Alone Can’t End Terrorism, Says UK Govt

Share

The bid to address the lin- gering insecurity in the country and by extension the Lake Chad Basin Re- gion came under public discourse yesterday when the Development Director for the British High Com- mission in Nigeria, Cynthia Rowe, insisted that military action alone was insufficient in addressing terrorism and violent extremism in the region.

She also stated the there was the need for a comprehensive, multi- dimensional approach to security challenges that go beyond military action. Speaking during the launch of the Community-Based Reconciliation and Reintegration (CBRR) Policy and Transitional Justice Framework at the 5th Lake Chad Governor’s Forum held yesterday in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, Rowe sought the support of all the leaders in the region.

Speaking at a high-level forum on counterterrorism efforts in Nigeria, Rowe, a representative of the International Support Group, she said: “The one thing that we all know is that kinetic action alone is not enough to resolve the challenges around extremism and terrorism that many people are facing. “Effective security measures must also address the underlying causes of extremism, through dia- logue, justice, and development.”

Rowe emphasized the importance of integrating both local and national systems, engaging tradi- tional leaders, and ensuring that counterterrorism measures uphold the dignity of affected communities. She said: “Understanding the root causes of extremism and ad- dressing them through dialogue and community-based solutions is essential.

“Reconciliation and community resilience are just as crucial as mili- tary action.” The British official further stressed that crime and insecurity required strategic, accountable, and sustainable solutions. She pointed to the necessity of practical action, stating, “

The final word I would actually give to Ma- dame Wondu, is about action, not paper; and I think that’s what we are all here for in the end,” she noted. Rowe also spoke about the need for cross border cooperation among the Lake Chad Basin countries, not- ing the shared challenges of insecu- rity, displacement, and extremism facing Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger.

Rowe said: “It’s fascinating to have our colleagues from Cameroon here who can share insights on what is happening in their country. “We all have unique experiences but common challenges, and we can learn a lot from one another.” Reflecting on her previous ex- perience working in Nepal, Rowe spotlighted the importance of col- laboration and communication in crisis management.

