Lake Chad Basin: Health Ministers Inaugurate Polio Campaign To Protect 83m Children

Ministers of Health from Cameroon, the Central African Republic, Chad, Niger and Nigeria have unanimously launched a synchronised regional vaccination campaign to protect 83 million under 5 children from the circulating polio variant type 2 in the Lake Chad Basin.

The vaccination campaign had become necessary, as the variant poliovirus type 2 continues to pose a threat to millions of children across the region.

Over the past 12 months, variant poliovirus type 2 has been detected both in the environment wastewater samples and among affected people in Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria.

The coordinated effort was aimed at controling the ongoing risk of cross-border transmission with a view to eradicate the virus.

According to a published report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), a total of 210 detections have been reported across the aforementioned four countries, 140 of which resulted in paralysis.

Although so far, no case has been reported in CAR. Over 50% of the polio cases reported in Chad in 2024 were linked to the strain circulating in Cameroon, underlining the importance of coordination and synchronization of polio response efforts.

The report further reads: “Nearly 12 million children were vaccinated last year through mass immunisation campaigns to halt the spread of the virus.

“To further strengthen immunity and curb transmission, a synchronized polio vaccination campaign will take place from 24 to 28 April 2025, targeting high-risk and mobile populations in border areas where surveillance indicators have remained below target.

This campaign is part of a broader strategy to ensure all children are protected, regardless of location or movement patterns.

“The round is supported by an estimated 1.1 million frontline workers (including vaccinators, social mobilizers, and monitors) dedicated to protecting every last child.”

The Minister of Health of Chad, Dr Abdelmadjid Abderahim was quoted as saying, “The Lake Chad Basin remains a critical area in our fight against polio.

