Laity Week: FG Urges Catholics To Apply Social Teachings To Nation-Building

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, has called on Catholic faithful across the country to actively apply the principles of Catholic Social Teaching in addressing Nigeria’s social, economic, and governance challenges.

Akume made the call at the flag-off of the 2026 Laity Week organised by the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria, themed, “The Application of Catholic Social Teaching in Contemporary Nigeria.”

Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs Office in the Presidency, John Ezeamama, he described the theme as timely in view of the nation’s economic pressures, social inequalities, and the need for stronger institutions.

He said: “This theme is both timely and profoundly relevant to the realities of our nation today. Catholic Social Teachings represent one of the most enduring moral frameworks for building a just and humane society, rooted in the dignity of the human person and the principles of justice, solidarity, and the common good.”

Akume noted that faith must go beyond private belief and influence public life, particularly in tackling national challenges.

“These teachings remind us that faith is not merely a private conviction, but a living commitment that must find expression in the social, economic, and political life of society.”

According to him, the Catholic laity occupy a strategic position in promoting national development because of their presence in various sectors of society.

“As professionals, entrepreneurs, educators, public servants, and community leaders, the laity represent the bridge between the Church and the wider society,” he said.

The SGF urged Catholics to defend human dignity, promote justice and fairness in institutions, and advocate for vulnerable members of society.

“Nigeria today needs citizens whose conscience is guided by values, whose leadership is inspired by service, and whose actions are anchored in integrity and compassion.”

Also speaking, the National President of the council, Ambrose Obioha, said the annual Laity Week offered an opportunity for lay members of the Church to reflect on their responsibilities both within the Church and the wider society.

“This gathering holds profound significance in the life of the Church in Nigeria. Indeed, it marks a historic moment as it coincides with the 53rd anniversary of the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria.”

Obioha said the theme of the celebration calls for action in addressing the nation’s challenges.

“Our beliefs must be visible in our conduct, our leadership, and our response to the pressing challenges confronting our beloved nation— insecurity, poverty, injustice, and governance concerns.”

In his homily, Very Rev. Fr. Augustine Okochi urged Catholic lay faithful to take active roles in shaping society according to Christian values.

“The Church in Nigeria cannot fulfil her mission without the active, informed, and courageous participation of the laity,” he said.

Okochi added that Catholic Social Teaching provides guidance for building a just society and tackling issues such as corruption, inequality, and violence.

“Faith must touch life. Worship must lead to justice. Prayer must inspire action. The Eucharist must form a people committed to love of God and love of neighbour.”

He also called on Catholics to bring Gospel values into politics, business, education, and governance, noting that the transformation of Nigeria requires ethical leadership and responsible citizenship.

The Laity Week celebration, which marks the 53rd anniversary of the council, will run from March 15 to March 21, with lectures, prayer sessions, and community service activities aimed at promoting justice, solidarity, and national development.