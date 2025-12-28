The newly elected president of the Catholic Laity Council of Nigeria (CLCN), Sir Ambrose Obioha KSM JP, has commenced his leadership with a courtesy visit to his home bishop, the Most Rev. Dr Augustine Ukwuoma, Bishop of Orlu Diocese.

This is also as the National Chaplain, Rev. Fr. Augustine Ifediba, has explained that Sir Obioha’s election was a natural outcome of the restructuring of the Laity Council by the Bishops Conference of Nigeria.

The visit to his home, Bishop, detailed in a press release from the CLCN, was aimed at formally briefing the Bishop on his national election and expressing profound gratitude for the diocese’s prayers and support.

Bishop Ukwuoma, drawing from his experience as a former Bishop Chairman for the Laity at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), offered crucial advice to the new *President of the over 32 million Catholic Lay.*

He emphasised the necessity of close collaboration with the current Bishop Chairman for Laity and the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria to effectively achieve the Council’s mandate.

The Bishop further urged President Obioha to honour the confidence placed in him not only by the Orlu Diocese and the Purgatorian Society but also by the National Executive Council of the CLCN. He underscored collaboration and unity as foundational pillars for successful service.

In his response, President Obioha made a firm commitment to justify the trust reposed in him. He pledged to work diligently towards realising his vision for the Council, with a focus on strengthening its structures in alignment with the ongoing restructuring by the CBCN and advancing the welfare of the faithful.

“I seek the Bishop’s continued prayers and guidance, especially for a harmonious working relationship within the Executive Committee,” President Obioha stated, highlighting his agenda for a united and effective administration.