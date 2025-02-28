Laila Pens Words Of Affirmation To Ned Nwoko

Share

The 5th Moroccan wife of Nigerian billionaire, Senator Ned Nwoko, Laila Charani has taken to her social media page to pen a sweet words of affirmation to her husband.

New Telegraph reports that Laila and her husband, Ned, have been lovey dovey in the past few days amid alleged dispute with is sixth wife, Regina Daniels.

In a new post shared by Laila Charani on her Instagram page, the two love birds were seen on a racing course.

Sharing video, Laila captioned her post, disclosing that her heart will always race for her husband, Ned no matter the pace.

She wrote; ‘’Side by side, step by step, through every twist and turn—this journey is ours.

“Running together isn’t just about the miles; it’s about the laughter, the love, and the promise to always keep moving forward, hand in hand.

“No matter the path, no matter the pace, my heart will always race for you. #ForeverUs #RunningThroughLifeTogether”

