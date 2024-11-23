Laila Charani Celebrates 14years Of Marriage With Ned Nwoko

Share

The Moroccan wife of Nigerian businessman and politician, Ned Nwoko, Laila Charani, has expressed her deep love and admiration for their unbreakable bond in her marriage.

Taking to her Instagram page, Laila shared a heartwarming video of herself, her husband, and their son, accompanied by a heartfelt caption celebrating their bond.

She wrote, “Forever together, baby.”

Laila reflected on the strength of their 14-year union, emphasizing the importance of respect in their relationship.

She added: “In love with you my husband. Love for 14 years is not easy. Beautiful dinner with my husband. Respect is a beautiful thing.

However, Laila’s post comes shortly after Ned Nwoko’s youngest wife, actress Regina Daniels, marked their 5th wedding anniversary with a romantic tribute to her husband, vowing to spend the rest of her life with him.

This has however sparked reaction from internet users who questioned if they were in competition for ownership sparking jealousy, while others commended Laila for her graceful acknowledgement of their long-standing marriage.

Reaction trailing this post:

Faith Silver wrote: “Nah wah ooo. The battle of nah me get am, he go reach everybody.”

Blizz1192 quizzed: “Are you guys in competition now? Just asking thou.”

Thankful127 penned: “It’s hard to know which of these women is Ned’s favourite wife. Ned is a player.”

Decentezeh reacted: “Money is good, but I can’t share my husband with any woman.”

tafadzwamazzy stated: “Competition has started again, Regina posted earlier too.”

