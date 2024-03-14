Laide Bakare Speaks On Third Marriage

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, has taken to her social media page to debunk rumours of her third marriage.

New Telegraph report that Laide was said to have gotten married for the third time after flaunting a cozy clip with an unidentified man on the internet.

However, reacting to the wide speculation in a video shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, Bakare clarified that the man in the viral clip was her onscreen partner.

The mother of three further urged the public to refrain from labelling the man as her spouse.

She wrote; “Stop it, you guys. I have made it clear before that my clip with my colleague was from a movie set. We portrayed lovers in multiple films consecutively. He’s not my husband, it is all acting.”

New Telegraph recalls that the mother of three was previously married to Olumide Kunfulire with whom she shared a daughter named Simi in 2008.

However, in 2013, after her first marriage ended, she tied the knot for the second time with a Lagos socialite, Tunde Oriowo and had two sons together.