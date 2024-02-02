Laide Bakare: I’ll Cheat On My Husband If…

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare, says she would cheat on her husband if he is unfaithful to her. Laide disclosed this in an interview recently, the movie star argued that “all men cheat.” She said she would not advise a woman being cheated on to leave her home but would instead counsel her to respond with infidelity, albeit with maturity.

“All men cheat. I am 100 percent sure. Is there a man who does not cheat? I will say do not pack out but you can cheat. You do not have to pack out but you can always cheat but you have to do it with a level of maturity,” she said. When asked if she would cheat on an unfaithful partner, Bakare replied, “I will. Of course, I will”. The actress’ admonishment came at about the same time when Babatunde Bernard, the Yoruba comic actor popularly known as Baba Tee, claimed that it is natural for men to cheat.

Bakare made her acting debut in the movie ‘Adeyemi’ in 1999. She has since featured in several Nollywood productions and earned accolades for her craft. Bakare was previously married to Olumide Okunfulure, an American- based businessman from Ondo state. Although their union ended, it produced a daughter named Simi.

The movie star also shares two sons with Mutairu Orilowo, her second husband. However, the details of how her marriage to Orilowo ended are unknown to the public. In November 2023, she announced her third marriage.