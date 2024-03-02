Laide Bakare Finally React To Portable’s Comment

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare has debunked the allegation made by the controversial Afrobeat singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable that she made advances to him and even dropped a message on his DM to which he refused to reply.
Saturday Telegraph recalls that Laide Bakare while speaking during an interview with her colleague, Abiola Adebayo, on her YouTube show called Portable a ‘dirty boy’ from Sango.
Reacting to the actress’ comment, Portable, in a video shared online, claimed that the movie star made sexual advances towards him despite using demeaning words on him online.
The music star also said that Laide Bakare was in his social media DM begging for his WhatsApp number and pleading with him to attend her birthday/event.
However, in a new development, Laide who was featured in a recent interview with Legit, said the Zazu crooner was someone she used to enjoy his music before he became a nuisance.
Addressing the allegation of making sexual advances at Portable, the movie star said she had never met the singer, adding she only sent him a DM because she wanted him to perform at her show.
She said, “The first time I noticed him, he was different. He looked crazy and funny, but he was no more funny, now he is a nuisance.
“I used to like his style of music. That time when he first came out, I wanted him on my show. I didn’t have his phone number, so I sent him a message on Instagram.