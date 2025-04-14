Laide Bakare, Eniola Badmus Fight Dirty At Movie Premiere

Share

Nollywood actress, Laide Bakare has sparked social media reactions after a video of her confronting her colleague, Eniola Badmus, at a movie premiere surfaced online.

New Telegraph reports that both actresses were among the celebrities present at the Eniola Aja cinematic movie “Owambe Thieves”, which premiered on Sunday, April 13th 2025, at Circle Mall in Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

However, the video captured the actresses in a heated argument at the movie premiere, as Laide Bakare questions Eniola Badmus’s mental stability, prompting a defiant glance before Eniola walks away.

Meanwhile, a man dressed in a suit, supposedly Eniola’s security guard, tries to intervene, attempting to stop the confrontation from escalating further, but Laide Bakare challenges him.

Reaction trailing this post;

King Emeka remarked, “Give it to Badmus for keeping calm and not escalating the matter. It would have been the highlight of the premiere”. Pato stated, “Nice promo. I’ll watch the movie”. Ridwan wrote, “Shey be They are both political appointees, SSA to Governor and SSA to Speaker Fed House of Rep”. The Fourth Man stated, “Why do I feel like this is all planned to give people reasons to talk about the Movie? These guys are actors. The Same person invited Bob to her premiere the other day”. Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

