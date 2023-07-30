Lai Oso Lives on Forever in Our Hearts

By now, it’s about two weeks since the Nigerian communication scholar and professor at the Faculty of Communication and Media Studies (FCMS), of the Lagos State University, Professor Lai Oso, was committed to mother earth at his house in Sagamu, Ogun State. At the event, scores of his colleagues fought back tears as the erudite scholar and media icon was lowered into the grave weeks after the ghastly motor accident which claimed his life on the Ore-Sagamu Expressway during his return trip from the Delta State University where he served as external examiner.

His burial was the climax of a weeklong period of tributes at the Lagos State University and Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, in Ogun State. At LASU where he was Dean of Faculty of Mass Communication and Media Studies, hundreds of his colleagues, including the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academics, Prof Omobitan Olufunsho and his counterpart in Administration, Prof. Adenike Boyo, mentees, media and advertising practitioners filled the Buba Marwa Auditorium where they attested to Oso’s humility and commitment to duties.

Oso Muraino Olayiwola was born on October 9 1955 in Sagamu, Ogun State, South-West Nigeria. He studied Mass Communication at University of Lagos between 1975 and 1978. As a Ford Foundation scholar, he proceeded to Obafemi Awolowo University where he bagged Masters in International Relations in 1981. Thereafter, he got a federal government scholarship to study PhD in Mass Communication in University of Leicester, England between 1983 and 1987.

He relocated to England with his wife Mrs. Abimbola Morayo Oso and they got their two children there, Dr. Simisola Asekun (nee Oso) and Barr. Moyosola Oso. Professor Lai Oso started his career as a Journalist in News Agency of Nigeria. He began his academic sojourn in Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta and rose to the position of Deputy Provost.

He also lectured at Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Caleb University, Imota and University of Lagos before joining Lagos State University School of Communication in 2011 and became the second Substantive Dean shortly after his Professorial appointment. Prof. Oso was a member of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Commonwealth Association for Education in Journalism, Nigerian Association of Journalism and Mass Communication Teachers and Nigerian Academy of letters.

He served as a former National Secretary of African Council for Communication Education. Prof Lai Oso served as the pioneer President of Association of Communication Scholars & Professionals of Nigeria between 2014 and 2020. For more than 3 decades, he taught various courses including Communication for Development, Advanced Research in Mass Communication, Political Communication, Communication Theory, Topical Issues in Mass Communication, International Communication, Introduction to Communication among others.

He became a Professor of Mass Communication in 2011 at the Lagos State University where he served till his exit. He supervised over 15 PhD thesis and more than 20 Masters’ Dissertations. Lai Oso’s thesis is titled” Labour News: Press and Industrial Relations in Nigeria.” He had more than 70 publications in reputable local and international journals to his credit. Prof Lai Oso was a scholar of international repute.

A visit to his personal library attests to his studious life. The only areas without books in his Sagamu Duplex were toilets and kitchen. Little wonder, he was nicknamed the encyclopedia of communication, the king of theories, Mr. book! Dennis McQuail of Nigeria! Prof Lai Oso was indeed an embodiment of intellectualism and character! As a Journalism teacher, he was an enigma, an oracle, and a sage.