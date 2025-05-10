Lai Mohammed To Deliver Keynote At AHTES 2025 In Lagos

Share

The African Hospitality and Tourism Education Summit (AHTES), Nigeria, has announced that former Minister of Information and Culture and current Special Advisor to the Secretary-General of UN Tourism, Lai Mohammed, will serve as the Special Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker for its 2025 edition.

With the theme “Empowering Africa’s Growth Through Hospitality and Tourism Education,” AHTES 2025 seeks to bring together educators, industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to explore education-driven strategies for sustainable growth in Africa’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

The two-day event is scheduled to take place from July 25 to 26, 2025, at BWC Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

It is endorsed by key industry stakeholders and registered with the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment.

According to a statement from the organisers, the summit will feature a range of activities including keynote addresses and panel discussions by top minds in hospitality, aviation, travel, and tourism.

It will also offer numerous networking opportunities, allowing participants to connect with leading institutions and professionals from across Africa.

Other highlights include educational workshops and discussions aimed at fostering innovation, and the “Lagos City Edutour”—a guided tour designed to showcase the rich culture and dynamic hospitality scene of Lagos.

AHTES 2025 also announced a strategic partnership with The White Orchid Hotel, Victoria Island—owned by EbonyLife Place—as the Official Hospitality Partner, reflecting the summit’s commitment to excellence in hospitality and tourism education.

Described as Africa’s premier hospitality and tourism education summit, 2025 edition offers a unique platform for brands to demonstrate their support for the growth of the continent’s hospitality and tourism sectors.

Sponsors and partners are expected to gain extensive visibility among industry leaders, educators, and policymakers.

