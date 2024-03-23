Lai Mohammed Advocates Social Media Regulation To Curb Fake News

Former Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has called on the Federal Government to hold social media platforms accountable by regulating activities of companies that allow misleading information to circulate unchecked.

Lai Mohammed made the call at the iRepresent International Documentary Festival which forms part of activities to mark the 90th birthday anniversary of Prof. Wole Soyinka, in Lagos, with the theme, “Disinformation and Misinformation: The Media in the Age of Discontent.”

He said: “Therefore, the media, as custodians of the public trust, must take decisive action to combat the scourge of disinformation and misinformation. First and foremost, we must invest in media literacy campaigns to empower citizens with the skills to critically evaluate information and discern fact from fiction.

“By equipping individuals with the tools to navigate the digital landscape responsibly, we can mitigate the spread of misinformation and foster a more informed and resilient society.

“Furthermore, we must hold social media platforms and other intermediaries accountable for their role in amplifying disinformation and misinformation.

“This requires robust regulatory frameworks to curb the spread of false information while safeguarding freedom of expression. Platforms must prioritize the integrity of information over profit motives and take proactive measures to detect and remove harmful content from their platforms.”

Lai Mohammed who is Managing Partner of Bruit Cosaud, a policy advisory firm, warned that the consequences of disinformation and misinformation were far-reaching in the sense of undermining democratic processes, among others.

“Social media remains the platform of choice for the purveyors of fake news, anti-state groups, anarchists, secessionists, terrorists and bandits. It’s either on Facebook, Instagram, X, etc. With a smartphone and data, people can broadcast whatever they want with ease.

“Similarly, through technology and inventions, the challenge has even become exponential through the use of Artificial Intelligence and deep learning techniques to create highly realistic fake or manipulated videos, audio recordings or images.

“These creations often involve superimposing existing images or videos onto other contents, making it appear as though individuals are saying or doing things they never did. This is era of deepfake!

“There is no doubt that the proliferation of digital media platforms has transformed the landscape of information dissemination the world over. While these platforms have democratized access to information, they have also provided fertile ground for the spread of falsehoods and manipulation. The rapid circulation of misinformation, fueled by algorithms designed to maximize engagement, has led to a crisis of trust in traditional media institutions.

“The consequences of disinformation and misinformation are far-reaching. They undermine democratic processes, sow discord within communities, and pose significant threats to public health and safety. False narratives surrounding elections can trigger legitimacy problems for the winner.

“There were conspiracy theories fueling vaccine hesitancy as witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic among other consequences of fake news. The impact of misinformation can be devastating, exacerbating existing fault lines and hindering collective action.”

On why the Buhari-led administration suspended the services of Twitter, now X, the former minister said the move was to checkmate the nefarious activities of certain groups bent on promoting anarchy in the country.

“We were compelled to suspend the services of Twitter, now X, when it became evident that Twitter had yielded its platform to proscribed groups, who were bent on promoting anarchy and destabilizing the country”.

He, therefore, stressed the need for regulation of the media, saying: “ However, regulation of social media should not be misconstrued as an attempt to stifle freedom of expression or censor dissenting voices.

Rather, it should be viewed as a necessary step to ensure that these platforms operate in a manner that is responsible, ethical, and conducive to the well-being of society.”