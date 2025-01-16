LAHACA Congratulates Meranda As Lagos Speaker

Share

The Lagos State House of Assembly Correspondents Association (LAHACA) has congratulated Mojisola Meranda, the newly elected Speaker of the Assembly.

In its congratulatory message, LAHACA described Meranda as a dynamic leader, friend of the masses, and philanthropist, who has a deep understanding of the needs of her people.

The association said that Meranda’s historic emergence as the first female Speaker is a true testimony of inclusive governance.

It revealed that Meranda’s wealth of experience is always reflected in her lawmaking activities. It said: “You are known as a God-fearing woman with a passion for fairness, social justice, equity and all-inclusivity.

Thus, it is of little surprise that the larger number of Lagos Assembly lawmakers unanimously elected her to the leadership of the House.

“We are confident, with no fear that you would perform excellently in this new office, and surpass all expectations successfully.

“We are glad that your elevation has come at a time when more women are assuming various leadership roles in various fields, home and abroad, creating and making indelible marks of achievements, giving credence to their talents, skills, wisdom, strengths and courage.

You have started well, breaking unique records, and we trust you will surely reach greater heights.” The association, however, pledged her unflinching support to discharge her duties with maximum professionalism and total responsibility expected of the members of the fourth estate of the realm.

“As the umbrella body of journalists covering the Assembly, LAHACA, we shall be by your side to provide all necessary coverage, reportage, observation and showcasing of your giant strides.”

Share

Please follow and like us: