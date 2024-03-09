LagosPhoto Festival: Why AAF Shifted Operational Base to Benin Republic, By Nwagbogu

The LagosPhoto Festival is the first international art festival of photography in Nigeria. Launched in October 2010, it is organised by the African Artists’ Foundation (AAF) as part of an ongoing project designed to use art in public spaces, as a medium for increasing societal awareness. The African Artists’ Foundation (AAF) is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the promotion of African art, art- ists, and social development in Nigeria. Established in 2007, the Foundation supports professional artists in Africa with healthcare and a pension fund, discovers new talents, and with its scholarship program promotes the professional and artistic development of, in particular, women and emerging artists. Since its coming into the art scene, AAF’s events provide and continues to provide Nigerian and international artists with a creative platform: these include regular festivals such as the ‘Lagos Photo Festival’, whose inaugural edition took place in October 2010, and the National Art Competition, in which award winners are given the opportunity to exhibit their work in Europe.

The Foundation also hosts community workshops and programs in order to heighten the awareness of art and culture in Nigerian society. The LagosPhoto Festival, an annual international arts festival of photography, which launched in 2010, and held in Lagos, features workshops and classes for professional artists, art fairs and indoor and outdoor exhibitions city- wide. It also features emerging photographers alongside established photographers. The inaugural edition in 2010, held in Lagos with the theme: “No Judgement: Africa Under the Prism”, lever- aged on Nigeria’s 50 years of Independence. Last year, the 14th edition with the theme, “Ground State – fellowship within the uncanny”, marked the first time in its history that the event will be held beyond Lagos, extending to Cotonou, Ouidah, and Port-Novo in Benin.

Sadly, with 14 successful editions, the Lagos Photo Festival, which continues to draw international photographers from across the world to Nigeria, until last year, has been put on hold. The reason for the interruption, says Azu Nwagbogu, Founder and Director of African Artists’ Foundation (AAF), is the forceful takeover of the AAF office on # 3B Isiola Oyekan Close, Off Adeleke Adedoyin Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, by a commercial bank in Nigeria, from the Estate of late Dr. Ime Umanah, the landlord. He disclosed that in October 2020, AAF was allegedly evicted from its office on 3B Isiola Oyekan Close, Off Adeleke Adedoyin Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, by the bank, from the Estate of late Dr. Ime Umanah, the landlord, in the most embarrassing and humiliating manner, stressing that the foundation has not been able to organise its events in the last two years due to the eviction.

According to him, this led to an extraordinary meeting of the board of trustees of the foundation where it was decided that the foundation, which had done so well and placed Nigeria proudly on the world art scene should be moved to another African country. “It is with deep emotion and pain that we announce the exit of this organisation from Nigeria,” Nwagbogu said at a recent press parley in Lagos. “The purpose of this conference is to answer the inquiries and concerns of everyone concerning the lack of activity of the Foundation. “You will recall that at the end of every year for the past 10 years, we have hosted various activities at our Victoria Island gallery in Lagos. You will also notice that in the last two years we have not been able to do that due to a reason, a sole reason,” Nwabuogu explained. He said the bank claimed ownership through a court order.

“They claimed several properties belonging to the Umanah family, our landlords, claiming they were owed money by the late patriarch of the Umanah family. They proceeded to needlessly tear down the legacy that was left by Umanah. Unfortunately, we have collateral damage, and we were ignominious- ly pursued from our premises. This happened just before our yearly event, LagosPhoto! A medium we have used to not only promote African arts and culture, we also placed Nigeria on the global art scene, garnering accolades far and wide. Seeing the damage done to the Umanah residence on Bourdillon, we were shocked and looked for a way to save our paintings and artefacts donated from all over the world! We were offered the property by the bank or faced the same fate as the Bourdillon property, with a sense of responsibility and the backing of international donors, proceeded to acquire the property.”

According to him, the situation is a very sad one, as the bank has refused to allow AAF to enter the premises and to collect its valuable office equipment, especially art works donated by many artists, collectors and art lovers. Commenting to the alleged debt, Azu said: “The court learnt of an earlier suit on the same subject matter, where the court had determined after due and necessary determination of issues that the Umanah family not only didn’t owe the bank, but were in excess credit with the bank. The court realised that the bank came to get what it couldn’t from the earlier court through the back door. “After careful consideration, the court dismissed the suit and sternly admonished the lawyers of the bank for abuse of the court process.

“Based on this, we approached the bank for a refund of the purchase price of N600m, reminding them of the indemnity clause and letter signed by the bank management. The bank instead through its lawyer’s blatantly refused to refund the purchase price. This situation further led to an extraordinary meeting of the board of trustees where it was decided that the foundation, which had done so well and placed Nigeria proudly on the world art scene was to be moved to another African country.” Nwagbogu lamented that the the bank offered AAF the property on #3B Isiola Oyekan Close, Off Adeleke Adedoyin Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, after taking possession of it from the owner who it alleged defaulted in repaying bank debt. He noted that AAF paid the N600 million, raised from a donor, to acquire the property, but the bank has refused to take possession of the property or repay the N600 million it paid to purchase it.

Nwagbogu also hinted that AAF is yet to take possession of the property, money paid not refunded and its equipment still locked in the sealed property. Also speaking at the conference, Inyene Nta, daughter of the late Dr. Ime Umanah and administrator of late Dr. Ime Umanah’s estate, disclosed that her father settled all the debts he owed the bank with a N1 billion he paid and that the bank is the one owing her father. Nta explained that her father, who was the CEO of Imesco Enterprises, the company with which he obtained the loan, was transparent in his dealings with the bank, but that the bank’s action is illegal, callous and should be checked. Also, Wuyi Ogunyinka, one of the counsels to the Estate of the late Dr. Ime Umanah, presented copies of court rulings and decisions of the court, which the bank went contrary to. Foundation’s legal officer, Ibrahim Abubakar, who was also at the briefing, charged the bank to obey the court and act responsibly by allowing AAF to take possession of the property or refund the money paid.

Nwagbogu further hinted that in the interim, the foundation has shifted its operational base to Cotonou in Benin Republic, but will be focusing more on intellectual development, training and equipping skilled workforce in the visual art industry, especially young curators.