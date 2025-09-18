Lagos Youths To The Rescue: Citizen-Led Drive Tackles Plastic, Flooding, Ailing Public Health

When the rains come to Lagos they arrive in more than heavy sheets — they arrive as an annual reckoning. Streets become rivers, drains clog, families lose possessions, and outbreaks of waterborne disease follow.

At a recent validation workshop for the Citizens-Led Accountability Mechanism (CLAIM) for Mitigating Climate Change Impact, civic leaders, government officials and young people argued the answer is as much local as it is technical: inform and empower communities to act, and accountability will follow.

“This gathering marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to enhance accountability and mitigate climate change impacts in our communities,” said the Chairman, Lagos Civil Society Participation for Development (LACSOP), Barrister Ayo Adebusoye who was represented by Mrs. Olubunmi Tejumola, the project’s community engagement officer.

The tone of the event — held to validate three studies and two youth training manuals — was practical and urgent: turn research into youth-led action in Apapa and Lagos Island, two of the state’s most flood-prone local governments.

Project manager Omolara Olusaiye framed the scale of the problem plainly. Lagos, she reminded the participants, is one of the world’s fastest growing cities; with a population pushing toward 30 million, rapid urbanisation has outpaced services.

“The lack of adequate awareness… about climate change and enriched behaviour, such as the way people manage waste, limits the collective capacity to address ecological crises,” she said. That gap, CLAIM argues, is where change can begin — at community level, led by people aged 18–35 years.

CLAIM’s logic is straightforward and interlinked: poor waste management — in particular plastic waste — chokes drains and amplifies urban flooding; flooding damages homes, raises the cost of living and triggers health crises; and informed, organised citizens can reduce that cycle while pressing the government to invest in resilient infrastructure.

If youth-led initiatives can shift waste behaviour and support municipal services, the rewards will be broad: fewer floods, less plastic pollution, lower healthcare burdens and communities better prepared for climate shocks. The workshop validated three research reports and a youth adaptation manual designed as a training guide for community leaders.

According to Omolara, the aim is to “increase awareness and understanding of climate change issues among community members, including the link between plastic waste and urban flooding,” to “promote community participation in policy dialogue,” and to “foster youth-led climate innovations” that build local resilience.

Those outcomes matter in hard terms. Omobola Magbagbeola, Deputy Director and Head of Research and Development, Water Resources Department, Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, Ministry of the Environment, told participants that the Lagos State Government is already working on drainage and coastal projects but that citizen input matters for successful delivery.

“The project is all about… getting the citizens’ voices to understand what governance is all about,” she said, adding that stronger local advocacy and better participation by state agencies — notably the Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) — would make validation exercises more effective. Magbagbeola also set out what many in the room felt was the core obstacle: mindset. “If they are saying don’t dump refuse in our drainage channels, it is not for the government.

It is for that community,” she said. “When your houses are flooded, you are the one that will have health issues… So people need to understand.” Her prescription combined technical fixes with social ones: send the validated report to relevant agencies, step up local advocacy, bring environmental health officers into communities, and revive schoollevel messaging so behaviour change begins early. The health argument is stark.

Flooded homes and blocked drains create breeding grounds for waterborne and vector-borne diseases, pull household funds toward medical care, and strain public health facilities. CLAIM’s community approach therefore promises both prevention and fiscal relief: fewer floods mean fewer illnesses, lower medical bills, and a healthier workforce — a virtuous cycle that benefits households and government budgets alike.

Practical benefits were shared in clear, community-focused terms. Trained youth can work with municipal waste collectors, monitor illegal dumping, and run locally appropriate innovations — from small-scale recycling schemes to drain-clearing brigades that use nimble, low-cost equipment. CLAIM aims to support such youth initiatives, not merely to pilot them: “It is them that will plan the project and carry it out, while we will support them,” Omolara said.

Participants urged next steps that bridge validation and delivery. They recommended broader engagement with ministries and agencies, a longer lead time for convening validation workshops to secure attendance, and direct outreach to LAWMA and other relevant bodies. Magbagbeola pushed for the report to be circulated to national and state climate decision points so its findings could influence budgets and policy.

If CLAIM is to succeed beyond the pilot, leaders at the workshop agreed on a few non-negotiables: sustained community education to change behaviour, institutional links that ensure local findings feed into state planning, and resources to seed youth innovations so they can scale.