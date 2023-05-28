Lagos: Yoruba Nation Agitators Attack Alausa, Assault Police Officers On Duty 

Police in Lagos State on Sunday said that it has arrested two members of the Yoruba Nation agitators, who attempted to take over the Alausa Police Division in Ikeja.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin in a statement said that at about 5.35 am a group of men numbering about 15, under the aegis of Yoruba Nation Agitators, allegedly stormed the Alausa Police Division.

He said that on arrival, they started recording the station with their phones and chanting “No more Nigeria Police Again and that the Yoruba Nation has taken over in Yorubaland.

“In the course of their protest, they assaulted some officers in the division, who attempted to disperse them. Police reinforcement was promptly dispatched, and two of the agitators were arrested, while others escaped upon arrival of the police reinforcement.

“Various charms, cutlasses and the insignia of the group were recovered from them. The Yoruba Nation Agitators claimed they came to inform the station with an official letter that they have been approved by the United Nations

“The spokesperson however said that police security in and around the station, and the entire Alausa vicinity has been upscaled as stable order restored.

Hundeyin said that a detailed investigation has already commenced, noting that the suspects volunteered valuable information and give deeper insight into the membership and future plans of the group.

He said that the information provided by the suspects would aid the police in undertaking operations to deal with their threat proactively.

It would be recalled that a similar invasion was carried out by the same group on Sunday when the group invaded and hijacked the Amuludun 99.1 FM Radio Station in Ibadan.

The General Manager of the station, Mr Stephen Agbaje, who confirmed the development to newsmen, said that the situation has been brought under control by the security agencies who arrested some of the members.

“A group of agitators came around in the night, and took over the station, but the situation has been brought under control by the security agents.

“The security agents were able to recover the station, and some arrests have been made,” he said.