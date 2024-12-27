Lagos Yet To Appeal Judgment Nullifying Olaleye’s Rape Conviction

Share

Despite strong outcry from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the Lagos State Government has yet to file an appeal against the Court of Appeal’s judgment that nullified Dr. Femi Olaleye’s rape conviction.

Dr. Olaleye, a medical practitioner and the managing director of Optimal Cancer Care Foundation, was charged with child defilement and sexual assault by penetration.

He was convicted by the Lagos Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court in October 2023. However, in November 2024, the Court of Appeal overturned the conviction, citing errors in the lower court’s judgment.

The appellate court deemed the evidence provided by the prosecution to be “tainted” and “unreliable,” leading to Dr. Olaleye’s acquittal.

In response to the ruling, CSOs petitioned the Lagos Attorney General, Lawal Pedro (SAN), urging him to challenge the decision at the Supreme Court to restore public trust in the justice system.

The deadline for filing such an appeal is December 28, 2024 However, as of the time of this report, sources within the State Ministry of Justice confirmed that no plans have been made to appeal the judgment.

It was also revealed that while the Director of Public Prosecution’s (DPP) office had prepared the grounds for appeal and submitted them to the Attorney General’s office, no further action had been taken.

At a recent press conference held at the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) office in Lagos, Josephine Effah-Chukwuma, founder of Project Alert, read the petition submitted to the Attorney-General.

Effah-Chukwuma highlighted the critical importance of appealing the decision, emphasising that the case’s outcome has far-reaching implications for justice and public trust.

“The international community and Nigerians at large are keenly observing the case.

Sexual violence against children is one of the most heinous crimes, and allowing perpetrators to walk free sends the wrong message about how seriously such offences are treated in our country,” Effah-Chukwuma said.

Share

Please follow and like us: