LAGOS x PARIS Accelerator Programme: 10 Nigerian Designers To Get Funding, Mentorship

After a successful maiden edition, the LAGOS x PARIS Accelerator Programme has returned for a second year and is set to train, mentor and fund 10 fashion and design brands and expose them to the international market.

Founded by the French Embassy in Nigeria, the first edition delivered a year of training and mentorship to 10 brands (Eki Kéré, Lagos Space Programme, TJWHO, Obida, Elexiay, Waf., Maliko, Ethnik Africa, Omi Collective and Aga Culture), helping them sharpen their business strategies, refine brand positioning, enhance commercial tools and strengthen overall business structures.

According to the Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Marc Fonbaustier, he said this year’s programme includes an initial in-depth audit of each brand, personalised mentorship, comprehensive training to prepare for investor pitches, opportunities to showcase products in Paris and grants of up to 32 million Naira. These grants he said, have allowed the brands from the first cohort to create new collections, train their teams, invest in marketing, improve their e-commerce platforms and establish new spaces.

In this new edition, the programme will continue its collaboration with French experts, Emmanuelle Courrèges and Nelly Wandji alongside CcHUB. Zara Odu, a specialist in sustainable brand development will also join the programme.

Fonbaustier said through this platform, their aim is to celebrate Nigerian creativity and initiatives centered on cultural preservation, sustainable practices and cross-cultural collaborations; while equipping creatives with the tools and skills needed to achieve sustainable and long-lasting financial business growth.

“France is a well-known country for both sectors and Nigeria is full of talent and energy, so we match well. Secondly, it is a crossroad of art, creation and economic business.

So employment, industry, transfer of competencies, and reinforcement of capabilities, are key. That’s what we had in mind when we put this together. We have tailored France’s assistance for each person, identified the bottlenecks and how to help them scale up.

“The talent is there but turning an idea into a product can be difficult and this is where we come in. Nigeria has many talents and we will continue to bet on her. Both industries are huge worldwide and we know that Nigeria can bring something fresh into them,” he said.

Taju Ibrahim of TJWHO from cohort one said the experience was incredible as they got hands-on pieces of training, support, grants, and the opportunity to speak with professionals in different fields, which helped them grow.

The LAGOS x PARIS Accelerator Programme is part of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiative called “Création Africa,” which supports creative industries worldwide. In Nigeria, “Création Africa Nigeria” assists entrepreneurs in sectors such as design, fashion, video games, audiovisuals, and performing arts.

Ready-to-wear brands Babayo, Y’Wandelag, Pepper Row, PITH, NYA, HUE by Idera, Aminda, shoe brand Shem Paronelli, bags brand AABOUX, and jewellery brand Refine, are the 10 new brands selected for the 2024-2025 cohort from a pool of 100 applicants.

Founder, Refine, Dolapo Morgan, of cohort 2, said improving her brand with the help of experts and being able to export her products to France are what she looks forward to the most during the programme.

“Explaining that she started the brand two years ago in Dubai, she said that just as Dubai is known for its fine jewellery, her desire is to make Nigeria also known for top, quality locally-made jewellery.

“Nigeria is blessed with numerous gemstones and we must begin to explore this. We want to show the world that items produced here can be of world-class quality too. People want to buy our products because they are unique to us and we mustn’t fail them, she said.

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Toke Benson-Awoyinka, expressed excitement at the initiative and thanked the French government and the French embassy for nurturing the young talents. She said she is happy with the collaboration and more of these kinds of initiatives will be embarked upon in the near future.

“We’re proud of these talents and are looking to aggregate all the people in the fashion industry; from clothing to accessories to jewellery, and try to put them on a global platform.

“It’s important we aggregate them, create a fashion council of Nigeria and ensure we put them out into the world. It is time for the world to start buying Nigerian,” she said.

