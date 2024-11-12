Lagos Women’s Run: Participants Salute CBN Deputy Gov, Usoro, Over Role

Share

Lagos Women’s Run 2024 took place on Saturday with so much fun and excitement but it was the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Emem, Usoro, who blew everyone away with her role on event day.

Ms Usoro flagged off the race at the Tafawa Balewa Square but more importantly, the CBN Deputy Governor, of Operations, started the race with the runners and completed it with them at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena Onikan.

She encouraged over a thousand women at the start line to run their race with pride and left smiles and laughter on their faces.

Runners and dignitaries including the Director General of Lagos State Sports Council, Lekan Fatodu and African Table Tennis President, Barrister Enitan Oshodi, were in shock at the finish point in Onikan as the CBN Deputy Governor raced to the finish point in the 10km race.

Ms Usoro commended all the participants for making efforts to embrace fitness as she was given a certificate of participation like all other runners. Oyo State-based Gbogbo Akinrodoye told our correspondent that she was elated about the role played by the CBN deputy governor.

