Lagos Women Run: Veteran International Road Racer, Mhlaba-Adebo, Picks Kit

One of the international Road Racer across the world, Meleni Mhlaba-Adebo, the Chief of Creative at Maoko Project, on Tuesday after picked up her kits ahead of the 9th edition of the Lagos Women Run scheduled for November 9 in Lagaos. While picking up her kits at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, Mhlaba-Adebo applauded the organisers of the race while also look forward to the 10km race on Saturday.

“I am a member of national black marathoners association,” she said. “I have run over 50 races including Chicago marathon, Boston 10k for women multiple times, a handful of half marathons and 5km, 8km and 10kmss.

“I also have experience in health and wellness having spent almost a decade in public health in USA for my city (Boston).

“I took part at the Boston marathon in April 17, 2023, I ran for the Middlesex County Chapter of the Links Incorporated raising money for students who wanted to pursue medical field, over $6,000 was raised.

“I have heard a lot about the Lagos Women Run and di am looking forward to an exciting time running on the streets of Lagos.”

