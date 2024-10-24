Lagos Women Run Takes Centre Stage On Nov 9

Share

The Lagos Women Run, an initiative of Gym Assured, Marathon & Road Race Organization, in conjunction with the Lagos State Government, has been scheduled to take place on November 9.

Over 200,000 women are expected to take part in the 10km road race being staged by a dedicated group of women with professional backgrounds in sports management, administration, and other women-focused organizations.

Since its inception in 2016 in Lagos, the event has grown and is expected to expand to other parts of the nation. The objective of the Lagos Women’s Run is to encourage women to embark on a journey towards fitness and general well-being, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

LWR, with the full support of the Lagos State Government, aims to support and foster the growing fitness culture across the continent while addressing critical issues affecting women, such as No Poverty, Female Child Education, Zero Hunger, and Equality.

This event provides a unique platform where women can unite, find a common purpose, and raise their voices, using fitness as a rallying point.

