Lagos Women Run: Organisers Target Over 10,000 Runners For 9th Edition

The organisers of the annual 10km Lagos Women’s Run have said they are targeting over 10,000 runners for the 9th edition of the race coming up on November 9, 2024.

Speaking during the press conference to herald this year’s edition, the convener of the race, Tayo Popoola, said that the theme of the 2024 edition, ‘Run with a Difference,’ was carefully chosen to address the present circumstances faced by the women in society.

According to her, apart from the race, there is going to be an empowerment programme for as many that register for the race as it goes beyond the run but helps the women to greater heights in society. She revealed that over 7,000 women already registered for the race, while they also had exhausted most of the forms printed.

The race is expected to take off from Lagos City Mall through TBS to Falomo Bridge and later connect Awolowo road to Onikan Roundabout with a finish point at Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

