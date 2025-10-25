The Minister for Trade and Indus- try, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, has been named an Ambassador of the Lagos Women Run just as the 2025 edition of the event draws near. Coordinator of the project, Tayo Popoola, told our correspondent that Dr. Oduwole is the Special Guest of Honour for this edition and also a new ambassador of the LWR.

“We do this every year and this time we are so happy to have the confirmation of Dr. Oduwole as our special guest and our ambassador. “There are many other plans on the cards to make this edition better than all the past ones.” November 8 is the date and Lagos State Government has been work- ing round the clock with the organ- isers in the past weeks to stage an upgrade of previous editions.

The Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, is at the centre of it all charging all those in various committees to work hard and deliver accordingly. The objective of the Lagos Women Run is to encourage women to embark on a journey towards fitness and general well-being, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). LWR aims to support and foster the growing fitness culture across the continent while addressing critical issues affecting women, such as No Poverty, Female Child Edu- cation, Zero Hunger, and Equality.