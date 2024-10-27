Lagos Women Run Launches School Rehabilitation Project

Share

In line with their commitment to human empowerment, capacity building, and community enhancement, Lagos Women Run, led by initiator, Ms. Temitayo Kuburat Popoola, has embarked on impactful projects to further their vision for the 2024 Lagos Women Run.

Among these initiatives is the rehabilitation of Salvation Army Nursery and Primary School in Okobaba, Ebute Metta East, Yaba, Lagos.

The project at Salvation Army School includes replacing outdated classroom blackboards with modern white markerboards and aligning the facility with contemporary educational standards.

Additionally, new school uniforms were purchased and tailored for the students, ensuring that they were equipped and comfortable for the academic year.

The school’s principal, Mrs. Tinubu Faosat Abimbola, expressed her heartfelt gratitude for this unexpected support from Lagos Women Run. Overjoyed by the generosity, she commended Ms. Popoola and her team for their dedication to the school and its students.

“In these challenging economic times, such acts of kindness are rare and deeply appreciated,” Mrs. Abimbola noted, adding her prayers for continued blessings upon the Lagos Women Run coordinator.

This initiative exemplifies Lagos Women Run’s broader mission to foster positive change in communities across Lagos, proving that empowerment can come in various forms—from athletic events to impactful community projects.

Share

Please follow and like us: