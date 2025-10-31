Lagos Women Run: Folami Rolls Out Big Plans For 2025 EXPO

As the forthcoming Lagos Women Run further gathers momentum, plans are in top gear to make the EXPO of the project special. Programme Lead and Coordinating Partner of the Lagos EXPO, Sidikat Fol- ami, is excited about the prospects of the forthcoming event changing the lives of many participants. Folami revealed that three key re- source persons are expected at the EXPO event billed to start on Tuesday Novem- ber 4 in Lagos at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

They are Mrs Titilayo Oshodi, from the Office of climate change circular Economy (OCCE). She will speak on Eco Circulate Waste Valorization while Dr. Oluwafemi Bakare of the Lagos Recyclers Association will train women on practical ways to start a recycling business. Also, Abiola Alabi, the Susty Teacher is expected to train participants on sus- tainable farming and composting. The various issues to be addressed are Entrepreneurship, Financial Man- agement & Sustainable Living, Wasteto-Wealth Vocational Skills, Sustainable Fashion, Beauty & Personal Care, Arts & Crafts Women’s Health, Wellness & Mental Well-being.

The EXPO is a five-in-one event comprising kits collection, empowerment programme, lecture series, ECO circulate activation and women’s Exhibition and Market Access. “We expect an overall audience of over 1,000 women participating across all segments of the event. Beyond the training sessions, participants will enjoy exciting incentives and rewards, including vouchers and prize money for over 40 out- standing women, as well as other recognitions for punctuality, participation, and innovation.

Women will also benefit from the waste valorization initiative, earning instant rewards by exchanging recyclables for cash or in-kind rewards like food items,” Folami added. The Lagos Women Run is sched- uled to take place on Saturday No- vember 8 with the flag off slated for Tafawa Balewa Square. Lagos State Government through the Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, has been working round the clock to make this edition, the 10th in the series, a huge success.