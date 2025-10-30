Lagos Women Run: Event Ambassador To Lecture Women On Road Race, Relationships

The event ambassador for the 10th edition of the annual Lagos Women Run, U-Meleni MhlabaAdebo, has said there are a lot of gains for couples by taking to running or walking together.

While describing the race as an opportunity for her to get more insight about Lagos state after taking part in the last edition, she also added that running has helped her relationship as well.

According to the Zimbabwean–American, she has been taking part in different Road Races across the world, it was a great opportunity for her to be part of the Lagos Women Run in 2024 alongside her husband who happened to be a Nigerian and Yoruba by tribe.

Speaking during a press conference to herald the 10th edition of the race, Mhlaba-Adebo, called on several women to join her on November 5 during one of the symposiums arranged to empower women where she will be talking about the impact of running in relationships.

“I am very excited that I’m going to be talking about marathons and marriage. I’ve been running with my husband for 16 years,” she said.