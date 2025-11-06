Lagos Women Run Big Platform For All – Folami

The project Lead of the ongoing EXPO, the preevent of the Lagos Women Run, Sidikat Folami, has praised the great leap of the annual race, claiming it gives many organisations, including hers, Mateen Lander Impact Foundation, the platform to meet and relate with more women within Lagos State and beyond.

Speaking during the opening day of the 2025 Lagos Women Run Expo at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, Folami said there was always a good synergy between sports and empowerment.

According to her, with the celebration of 10 years of the Lagos Women Run, there are a lot of things people are going to learn during the three-day EXPO, with huge support coming from the government of Lagos State. “Sports is first a unifier. If you even look in our houses, you see our children, as young as they are, who love sports so much.

So, it’s one form of entertainment that captures people’s attention,” she said. “When you promote sports, you promote another programme with it.

The sports automatically let people pay attention to the programme. So linking sports with empowerment is letting the women know that, after sports, there is more that they can benefit from,” she added.