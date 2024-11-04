Lagos Women Run: Athletes Head To Teslim Balogun Stadium For Kits Tomorrow

Share

Athletes expected to participate in the 2024 Lagos Women’s Run will start collecting their kits on Tuesday, November 5. Incidentally, the exhibition, which is part of the week-long programme will also start on Tuesday and the organisers are excited about the development.

Tayo Popoola, the coordinator of the programme, said many other activities were leading to the November 9 event. “Exhibition (expo) is offering a platform for skills and vocational training such as basic painting, Tie & Die, skincare, Waste Management, Food Packaging, and Cake Making. Fruit Juice Mixing, Basic Makeup, Basic Computer Training.

All participants will receive the following benefits: Running Vest, Running Bibs, Goody Bag, Certificate, Medals, and Sponsors’ products. Gift vouchers will be provided to the first 500 women group who arrive at the start point before 6. am,” Popoola said.

The Lagos Women Run is a 10km event, an initiative of Gym Assured, Marathon & Road Race Organization, in conjunction with the Lagos State Government and a dedicated group of women with professional backgrounds in sports management.

