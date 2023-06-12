Lagos wins Milo Basketball Western Conference

Topfield College, Ajegunle, Lagos State has won both the girls’ and boys’ categories in the Western Conference of the 23rd MILO Secondary Schools Bas- ketball Championship held re- cently at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan. In the girls’ category of the championship, Topfield College, Ajegunle, Lagos State defeated their counterparts from Kings International College, Moniya, Ibadan Oyo State by 36 points to 30 points in a keenly contested encounter.

The boys from Topfield College, Ajegunle, Lagos State, following the footsteps of their female counterparts, defeated the boys from Adedokun International School, Ota, Ogun State 48-17 points in a one-sided game. The coach of Topfield College, Godswill Anukaku, said they were going to the nationals to come first in both the boys and girls categories. The girls and boys from Top- field College, Ajegunle, Lagos State have now qualified to play in the national finals of the competition in Lagos in July.

Other teams who will be in Lagos for the national finals are winners from the already concluded Savannah Conference which held in Kano from May 3rd to 10th, Central Conference held at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja from May 12th to 19th and Atlantic Conference which held in Asaba from May 20th to the 27th. Category Manager for Beverages, Nestlé Nigeria, Mr. Olutayo Olatunji, reiterated Nestle’s commitment to developing talents, promoting healthier lifestyles, and instilling val- ues for success in life through sports.