Lagos Will Support FG On Road Infrastructure, Says Sanwo-Olu

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has promised to continuously collaborate with the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Works to improve road infrastructure in the state.

Sanwo-Olu made the promise during a courtesy visit by the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Goronyo was accompanied by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Chukwuemeka Agbasi, and other officials of the ministry and agency.

Speaking during the courtesy visit, Sanwo-Olu emphasised the importance of cooperation between all levels of government and assured the minister of Lagos State Government’s commitment to collaboration.

He said: “We will always support our government at the centre, and we will also continue to work well with your ministry and the agency that you are overseeing. “FERMA is more or less a household name here in Lagos. We know them very well.

I want to say that we understand that for any government to be able to signpost and show what it has done for its people, infrastructure development is a major driver of that.”

The governor also noted that the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) plays different roles in the state, adding that more was expected from the agency in rehabilitating more roads to reduce gridlock and enhance socio-economic development.

Speaking earlier, Goronyo said the Federal Government is committed to investing in and delivering the infrastructure Nigerians required.

The minister said the courtesy visit was to strengthen collaboration Delta State Commissioner for Works (Rural and Riverine Roads), Mr Charles Aniagwu, has said the state was among the first to pay workers the new minimum wage.

Speaking on a live television programme monitored in Asaba with theme “Developments within the sub-nationals year 2024 in retrospect”, Aniagwu said Delta State was among the first state in the country to pay the new minimum wage as far back as October 2024.

He said: “When the Federal Government agreed with labour on the need to implement a N70,000 Naira minimum wage. “Our government made it very clear that as soon as that was settled, that we were going to proceed to begin implementation. “So, we are not among those that are still procrastinating.

We are not even implementing just between the federal and state governments on infrastructure development and urged Lagos State to continue to support the federal infrastructure projects in the State. He said: “We must take the issue of fixing our national infrastructure very seriously.

This is an infrastructure government, and we are committed to improving the nation’s road networks and supporting socio-economic development. “What we need from you is your continued support and cooperation. I believe whatever we solicit from you, you will give it to us.”

Share

Please follow and like us: