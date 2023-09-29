Lagos Will Continue to Produce Talents – Aiyepeku

The chairman of Lagos State Sports Commission, Shola Aiyepeku, has said the state will continue to produce talent and doesn’t care if other states poach them.

Speaking during a session with the media at the ongoing National Youth Games, the journalist turned administrator said the state’s sole aim is to churn out talents that will make the nation proud and make a name for themselves.

Athletes from the state have represented other states in recent years at the National Sports Festival and he said as long as they want to win, they will rather see their athletes making it and will look back at the state as where they started.

“Seriously, we are not bothered about those athletes we developed but are competing for other states because the focus of this type of games is to develop talents, and that’s what we are doing,” he said.