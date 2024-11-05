Lagos Will Always Partner To Solve Climate Problems, Says Sanwo-Olu

Share

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated his administration’s willingness to continuously collaborate with relevant key players to address its climate, environment and waste management challenges.

The governor said this while playing host to the House of Representatives Committee on Ecological Funds led by its Chairman, Aminu Sani Jaji, at the Lagos House, Marina.

He said: “I want to assure the committee of our willingness to work with you and seek the support that you are willing to extend to us.

“We assure you that whatever support is given to us, we will put it to good and accountable use and show the benefits of the intervention.”

A statement by his Media Aide, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Sanwo-Olu also assured the House Committee that the state government will put into good use and be accountable with the Ecological Funds and other support and interventions from the Federal Government.

Share

Please follow and like us: