Lagos: We’re Committed To Driving Economic Growth Through Water Tourism – Benson-Awoyinka

Share

Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka has expressed the commitment of the State government to drive the economic growth of the state through water tourism, stressing that it would also boost tourism and create job opportunities as well as boost local business.

The Commissioner made this disclosure during the recent Boat Regatta event held by the Ministry at the Five Cowries Creek in Ikoyi.

Speaking on the theme of the one-day water tourism celebration, Our Water, Our Heritage, Our Life, she noted that it, ‘‘underscores the integral role our waterways play in shaping our history and identity as Lagosians.

The Regatta is not only a showcase of our vibrant traditions but also a testament to our shared commitment to fostering tourism, cultural pride, and unity.

‘‘Through the dazzling display of decorated boats, exhilarating traditional races, and captivating water sports, we celebrate the boundless creativity and dynamism of our people.

Beyond its cultural significance, this event serves as a driver of economic growth by boosting tourism and creating opportunities for local businesses. It further cements Lagos’ reputation as a premier global destination.’’

Benson-Awoyinka applauded the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his dedication to the development of the State’s waterways and investment in infrastructure to drive the sector.

‘‘I wish to commend the visionary leadership of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, whose unwavering dedication to the development of our waterways and tourism infrastructure has made events like this possible,’’ she said.

Adding, ‘‘his administration’s efforts in promoting sustainability and environmental conservation are truly commendable and align perfectly with the essence of this occasion.’’

She expressed delight at the Ministry’s ability to host the event after many years of planning. This is as she welcomed the visitors to the event, and wishing them an exciting moment.

Saying, ‘‘It is with great joy and honour that I welcome you all to the Lagos Boat Regatta 2024, a spectacular celebration of our waterways, culture, and heritage, hosted here at the serene and picturesque Five Cowries Creek.

‘‘I am particularly thrilled that after several attempts to hold this spectacular event for some years now, the event is finally holding today, making all efforts and resources committed into organising this Boat Regatta worthwhile.

‘‘To our esteemed sponsors, partners, and participants, I express my heartfelt gratitude. Your invaluable contributions have played a pivotal role in ensuring the success of this event.

‘‘Distinguished guests, I invite you all to immerse yourselves in today’s festivities as we come together to celebrate Lagos-our water, our heritage, and our life.’’

Share

Please follow and like us: