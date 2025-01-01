Lagos Welcomes First Babies Of The Year In Three Hospitals

Share

…as First Lady Reaffirms Commitment to Maternal, Child Health at 2025 Celebration

In a tradition that underscores hope and renewal, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has celebrated the arrival of the first babies of 2025 across three general hospitals in the state.

Amid smiles and applause, Baby Olaolu, Twins Osayomi, and Baby Lawal were warmly welcomed as symbols of a promising year ahead.

The celebrations took place at Ikorodu General Hospital, Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital, and Isolo General Hospital, where the First Lady joined by the wife of the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat presented gifts to the newborns and their families.

These are contained in a statement by the Director of Public Affairs at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo.

Baby Olaolu, a girl weighing 2.75kg, was the first baby of the year at Ikorodu General Hospital, born at 12:34 a.m. Twins Osayomi, delivered at Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital, included a girl (2.5kg) born at 12:14 a.m. and a boy (2.049kg) at 12:15 a.m.

Similarly, at the Isolo General Hospital, Baby Lawal, a boy weighing 2.7kg, was born at 1:32 a.m.

In her warm address at the events, Dr Sanwo-Olu highlighted the importance of celebrating new life as a symbol of hope, continuity, and resilience. “The birth of a child signifies the assurance that our heritage is carried forward to the next generation.

“It is a moment of communal celebration that unites us in joy and gratitude,” she stated.

The First Lady also reiterated the Lagos State Government’s commitment to advancing maternal and child healthcare. She commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration for its strides in health infrastructure, including the establishment of the Lagos State Medical University and grassroots health initiatives like the Tuberculosis Ambassadors programme.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu used the occasion to appreciate healthcare professionals for their dedication. At Ikorodu General Hospital, she lauded the medical director and staff for their positive attitude and improved service delivery.

Similar commendations were extended to the teams at Ifako-Ijaiye and Isolo General Hospitals for their outstanding contributions to patient care.

The First Lady also expressed gratitude to philanthropic organisations, NGOs, and corporate partners for their support. “Your contributions have significantly boosted our healthcare delivery. I encourage more partnerships to enhance services across the state,” she said.

The Lagos State Government has championed numerous maternal and child health initiatives, including breastfeeding campaigns and the Maternal and Child Health Week. These efforts, Dr. Sanwo-Olu noted, have significantly improved outcomes for mothers and children.

Reflecting on the broader significance of the day, Dr Sanwo-Olu encouraged residents to embrace healthy lifestyles and leverage available healthcare programmes. She emphasised the collective responsibility in fostering societal welfare, likening it to the care required for nurturing a newborn.

The celebratory event also served as a platform to recognise the contributions of community leaders, chiefs, and individuals who support healthcare projects. Dr. Sanwo-Olu urged them to sustain their efforts and inspire others to join in.

To the proud parents of the first babies, the First Lady extended heartfelt congratulations. She assured them of Lagos State’s continued support and prayed for the children’s well-being and prosperity. “May these babies grow into responsible citizens and nation-builders,” she added.

Earlier, in her address at Ikorodu General Hospital, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, Dr. (Mrs.) Kemi Ogunyemi expressed her joy and gratitude for witnessing the occasion alongside Her Excellency, Lagos State First Lady, Dr Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, and other dignitaries.

She congratulated the first baby of the year and emphasised the State’s commitment to reducing maternal, neonatal, and child morbidity and mortality through interventions such as the ILERA EKO health insurance scheme.

Dr. Ogunyemi highlighted the remarkable achievements of Ikorodu General Hospital, including impressive patient statistics from the past year, which underscore the dedication of the healthcare workforce. She used the opportunity to encourage Lagosians to enrol in the State Health Insurance Scheme to enhance access to affordable and quality healthcare services.

