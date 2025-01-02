Lagos Welcomes First Babies In 3 Hospitals

Share

Lagos State First Lady Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu celebrated the arrival of the first babies of 2025 in three general hospitals. Amid smiles and applause, Baby Olaolu, Twins Osayomi, and Baby Lawal were warmly welcomed as symbols of a promising year ahead.

The celebrations took place at Ikorodu General Hospital, Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital, and Isolo General Hospital, where the First Lady joined by the Deputy Governor’s wife Oluremi Hamzat, presented gifts to the newborns and their families.

Baby Olaolu, a girl weighing 2.75kg, was the first baby of the year at Ikorodu General Hospital, born at 12:34 a.m. Twins Osayomi, delivered at IfakoIjaiye General Hospital, included a girl (2.5kg) born at 12:14 am and a boy (2.049kg) at 12.15 am.

At the Isolo General Hospital, Baby Lawal, a boy weighing 2.7kg, was born at 1:32 am. Mrs Sanwo-Olu highlighted the importance of celebrating new life as a symbol of hope, continuity, and resilience.

“The birth of a child signifies the assurance that our heritage is carried forward to the next generation. It is a moment of communal celebration that unites us in joy and gratitude,” she said.

The governor’s wife praised the Babajide San – wo-Olu administration for the establishment of the Lagos State Medical University and grassroots health initiatives like the Tuberculosis Ambassadors programme.

At the Ikorodu General Hospital, she lauded the medical director and staff for their positive attitude and improved service delivery.

