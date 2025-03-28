Lagos Water Security: Experts Emphasize On Collaboration

Share

A Professor in the Department of Chemistry at the University of Lagos, Temilola Oluseyi, has said that over 22 million people in Lagos rely on groundwater for survival.

She made this statement during the 2025 World Water Day Commemorative Symposium, held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) in Alausa on Tuesday, March 25.

The event, themed “Putting Glacier Preservation at the Core of Climate Action Plans,” brought together 142 participants, including 12 representatives from NGOs, 18 private sector professionals, 45 secondary school students from Lagos, and 58 individuals from various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Discussions at the symposium focused on the challenges posed by climate change, particularly the issue of saline intrusion into groundwater and its impact on water security in coastal cities like Lagos.

Oluseyi emphasized the urgent need for action to address water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) challenges linked to saline intrusion, calling for collaboration among stakeholders to develop solutions for water security.

The Managing Director of Cummins, Mark Okeke, also spoke at the event, highlighting the Cummins Water Works Initiative, which aims to address water challenges through collaboration with the government and other stakeholders.

He acknowledged ongoing State initiatives but stressed the need for enhanced cooperation to improve water access.

A panel discussion, moderated by Adesoji Adeyemi, featured insights from Dr. Clement Oladejo of Funman Nig. Ltd. and Femi Ogunleye of the Resilient Water Accelerator (RWA).

The panelists underscored the importance of water treatment and addressed funding challenges in the water sector, with Ogunleye noting that inadequate budget allocations often hinder progress.

The symposium concluded with recommendations for collaboration and best practices in the water sector.

Participants proposed engagement between Lagos State and neighboring regions to implement integrated water resource management.

They also emphasized the need to reduce carbon footprints, enhance reforestation efforts, and promote environmental education focused on water-related challenges.

As Lagos grapples with climate change challenges, discussions at the 2025 World Water Day Commemorative Symposium reinforced the urgent need for targeted efforts to improve water security.

The recommendations presented during the event serve as action points for stakeholders working towards a sustainable future for residents who depend on Lagos’ groundwater resources.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

