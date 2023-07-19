New Telegraph

July 20, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 20, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Bustling Lagos
  3. Lagos warns sites…

Lagos warns sites security operatives to desist from attacking LASPPPA officials

The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA has once again issued a strict warning to security personnel stationed at various properties, sites and construction places to desist from attacking its officials. The warning came on the heels of a recent attack of some members of the Monitoring and Compliance Unit of the Authority yesterday while carrying out their statutory duties by Security Personnel of “Simba Groups” along Morisson crescent, off Kudirat Way, Ikeja.

Property Owners and Developers are urged to visit LASPPPA Office closest to them to redress any violation to Physical Planning Permit Laws, once they are served contravention notices, instead of waiting for their properties to be sealed up on follow -up visits.

Post Views: 16

Read Previous

Lagos commences clean-up of environmental degradation in Apapa
Read Next

CBN, CBE set up ‘Nigeria-Egypt FinTech Bridge’