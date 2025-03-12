Lagos Warns Residents Of Above Normal Rainfall

Share

Lagos State Government has warned residents to prepare for an increased rainfall in the remaining months of the year 2025.

The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, revealed that the warning is based on the 2025 Seasonal Climate Prediction by NiMET, which forecasts an average annual rainfall of 1936mm for Lagos State.

Briefing journalists on the above-normal rainfall prediction for Lagos on Wednesday, Wahab appealed to residents in Owode, Iwaya, Makoko, Badia, Ijora, Isaalu, Pota, Shibiri, and other low-lying communities to remain alert and be prepared to relocate to higher ground when necessary.

According to him, the rainy season is expected to begin as early as the last week of March and end in the first week of December.

He confirmed that the forecast for this year is based on the neutral phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), which is expected to persist for the first six to eight months of the year.

“This also implies an early onset of the rainy season, a longer-than-normal length, and a delayed end to the rainy season in Lagos. “As a result, above-normal rainfall amounts are anticipated during the first peak of the rainy season, while normal rainfall amounts are expected during the second peak,” he said.

Speaking further, he said, “Ikeja is expected to have an onset date of April 2nd, a cessation date of December 2nd, and an annual rainfall amount of 1900mm. Badagry is expected to have a rainfall onset date of March 30th, an end-of-season date of December 4th, and an annual rainfall amount of 1978mm.

“Ikorodu is expected to have a rainfall onset date of April 2nd, an end-of-season date of December 3rd, and an annual rainfall amount of 1903mm. Lagos Island is expected to have a rainfall onset date of April 1st, a cessation date of December 3rd, and an annual rainfall amount of 1936mm.

“Epe is expected to have a rainfall onset date of March 31st, a cessation date of December 4th, and an annual rainfall amount of 1952mm.

“Lagos State is expected to experience above-normal rainfall, and the same scenario is also anticipated in neighboring Ogun State,” he said.

During this period, the commissioner stated that the high amounts of rainfall could sometimes lead to flash flooding in some parts of the state.

“Because strong winds are expected during the onset and end of each rainy season, lives and properties may be at risk. Disruptions to commercial activities, flight delays, and resulting revenue losses could also occur,” he said.

“At this juncture, let me assure you that our state will continue to benefit from careful and rigorous planning, as our flood control measures are being intensified to manage any impending rainfall.”

To ensure a flood-free and hygienic environment in the state, he mentioned that the ministry has implemented an all-year-round drainage maintenance program for effective and efficient flood control, in addition to an efficient and sustainable solid waste management system.

To effectively manage flooding in the state, he assured that rainfall from neighboring Ogun, Oyo, and Osun States, dam releases, and river water levels flowing into the state would be closely monitored.

According to Wahab, the government is determined to continue the long-established synergy and partnership with the Ogun-Oshun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA), which has ensured the control and monitoring of the steady and systematic release of water from Oyan Dam to prevent flooding of the downstream reaches of the Ogun River.

He also appealed to residents to refrain from acts that could lead to flash flooding.

“They should stop indiscriminate dumping of refuse in unauthorised places, clogging drains with silt or construction materials, and erecting structures within and around drainage Right of Ways and setbacks.

“All residents are encouraged to become whistleblowers by reporting cases of drainage blockages, dumping waste into canals, and other unauthorized places to our resident engineers across all Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas and zero-tolerance offices statewide.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

