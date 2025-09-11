Lagos Wages War On Malaria, Sanwo-Olu Declares Zero Tolerance

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday declared that Lagos is committed to achieving a malaria-free future, unveiling a bold strategy that shifts the state from a high malaria burden to a pre-elimination stage.

Speaking at the mid-term review of the Impact Project and roadmap toward malaria elimination, held in Lagos, the governor said the state is leveraging evidence, technology, and collaboration to intensify the fight against malaria.

“This review is focused on accountability, scale, quality, and community ownership,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He stressed that combating malaria cannot rely solely on clinics but requires the active participation of households and communities.

“We cannot tackle malaria just by focusing on clinics. Households and communities must step up by eliminating breeding sites, getting tested promptly, and trusting the health system,” he added.

Sanwo-Olu explained that Lagos’ strategy now prioritises strong communication, community health workers, and partnerships with traditional rulers, market groups, and schools to embed prevention and testing into daily life