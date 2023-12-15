Lagos Vows to Ensure Stricter Regulation, Compliance to Rules in Real Estate Sector

The Lagos State Government has warned that it intends to be stricter on ensuring compliance to its regulations and strict on sanctions against defaulters to ensure best practices in the real estate sector of the state. The government said this is aimed at embracing best practices and a sure way to mitigating disasters in the sector, ensuring adherence to established quality control measures, time tested ethics and operational principles applicable in all professions.

Giving this assurance while delivering her address at the fourth Lagos Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibition, organ- ised by the State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA) in Lagos, the Special Adviser to Lagos State Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Housing, Mrs Barakat Odunuga- Bakare, said the decision was to ensure that operators do not only build integrity but equally mitigate potential disasters that may occur as a result of non-compliance.

According to her, “Considering the huge opportunities in real estate, the stakes are higher as there are several risks and dangers that could make or mar us as players. However, embracing best practices is the sure way to mitigating disasters in the sector. There are established quality control measures, time tested ethics and operational principles applicable in all professions.”

While emphasing the importance of the sector to the state’s economy, Odunuga-Bakare added that real estate contributed 5.31 per cent to the state’s GDP in first quarter of this year, adding that the real estate sector in Lagos has displayed great potential to create jobs, bridge housing deficit as well as boost economic growth.

“Real estate in Lagos has also displayed great potential to create jobs, bridge housing deficit as well as boost economic growth. This year alone the budget for affordable housing in Lagos was in excess of N67 billion,” she said.

Also speaking, Governor Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, noted that, “It is also extremely important that we continue to emphasise the need for all players in the built industry to avoid undermining established rules, processes and procedures, but abide by all regulations guiding real estate practice including the LASRERA laws and other related regulations.