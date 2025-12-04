Lagos Vows To Deepen Nigeria-Russia Bilaterial Pact

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated the state’s commitment to strengthening the bilateral relationship between Nigeria and the Russian Federation, citing Lagos’ pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic, cultural, and historical landscape.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, stated this during a courtesy visit by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Nigeria, H.E. Mr. Andrey L. Podelyshev, held at the Official Residence of the Deputy Governor, Ikoyi, Lagos, noted that Nigeria and Russia share decades of robust diplomatic and development partnerships Sanwo-Olu acknowledged that bilateral momentum had slowed over the years due to some exigencies, but stressed that both countries’ foreign affairs ministries are currently working to revive and strengthen these ties.

The governor emphasised that Lagos is Nigeria’s former federal capital and current economic hub, which contributes about 30 percent of the nation’s GDP, making it a strategic gateway for international cooperation and investment. “Nigeria and Russia’s relationships have gone far in many areas.

The Ajaokuta Steel Mill and the Oshogbo Steel Mill were built by the Russians. We have a long history together,” he said. The governor expressed confidence that the Lagos State Government would partner in some sectors proposed by the Russian Government, adding that the state remains open to productive negotiations and partnerships.