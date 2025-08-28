Lagos Vows Sanctions Over Mile 2 Attack On VIO Officers

The Lagos State Government has condemned the assault on Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) at Mile 2, vowing strict sanctions against those responsible.

In a statement on Thursday, the Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, described the attack as “a reprehensible affront to state authority” and assured that the perpetrators would be tracked down.

“The Ministry of Transportation has received with profound indignation reports of the grievous incident at Mile 2, where Vehicle Inspection Officers were viciously assaulted while executing their lawful duties,” Osiyemi said.

He stressed that VIO officials are legally empowered to enforce road safety regulations and safeguard lives, warning that any attack on them undermines public order.

“This appalling and utterly reprehensible act is a direct affront not only to the officers involved but also to the authority and dignity of the Lagos State Government. It will never go unpunished,” he added.

The commissioner confirmed that the injured officers are receiving medical treatment and pledged stronger protection for enforcement personnel.

“The perpetrators of this disgraceful attack will be relentlessly pursued, apprehended, and subjected to the full sanctions of the law. The Ministry will not relent in protecting those who serve, nor allow criminal elements to obstruct lawful government work,” he said.

The Mile 2 assault adds to a growing record of violent confrontations between road users and enforcement agencies in Lagos. In recent years, clashes involving VIO officers, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), and taskforce operatives have frequently escalated into mob attacks.

Civil society groups have repeatedly called for improved engagement between enforcement officers and motorists to reduce tensions, while the government maintains that its personnel must be respected as they carry out their duties. Analysts say the Mile 2 incident may reignite debate over officer safety and driver relations in the state.