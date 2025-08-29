Lagos Vows Sanctions Over Mile 2 Attack On VIO Officers

The Lagos State Government has condemned the attack on Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) at the Mile 2 area of the state and promised strict sanctions against those responsible.

In a statement yesterday, the Commissioner for Trans- portation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, described the assault as “a reprehensible affront to state authority” and assured that the perpetrators would be tracked down.

“The Ministry of Transportation has received with profound indignation the reports of the grievous incident at Mile 2, where Vehicle Inspection Officers were viciously assaulted while executing their lawful mandate,” Osiyemi said. He stressed that VIO officials are empowered by law to enforce road safety and protect lives.

Attacking them, he warned, undermines the rule of law and destabilises public order. “This appalling and utterly reprehensible act is a direct affront not only to the officers involved, but also to the authority and dignity of the Lagos State Government. It will never go unpunished,” he added.